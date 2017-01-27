Need help with your FAFSA? Attend College Goal Sunday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Financial aid experts will be offering free advice to students and families across the state at its annual College Goal Sunday.

Experts will be on hand to help Indiana students with filling out the free application for federal student aid, or FAFSA. The form is required to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans.

The form must be filed by March 10 to be eligible for financial aid.

College Goal Sunday will be held Feb. 12 across the state. It begins at 2 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College campuses in Lafayette, Crawfordsville and Logansport. In Rensselaer, the event will be held at St. Joseph’s College. To view a full list of locations, visit the College Goal Sunday website.

Students who attend and complete their forms will be entered to win a $1000 scholarship. Ten winners will be notified in March.

Representatives said College Goal Sunday has helped more than 90,000 Indiana students and families.

