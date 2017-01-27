No. 20-ranked Purdue travels to Nebraska for Sunday matinee

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The No. 20-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team looks to keep its winning ways rolling as it travels to Nebraska for a Sunday matinee with the Cornhuskers. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on the Big Ten Network.

Purdue enters the contest with a 6-2 league mark and a 17-4 overall mark and is trying to become 7-2 in league play for the first time since the 2007-08 season. That team went 15-3 and finished second in the Big Ten race.

A red-hot offense has propelled the Boilermakers on their current three-game winning streak. The Boilermakers are shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 46.4 percent from 3-point range and 82.0 percent from the free throw line and have dished out 66 assists on 88 made field goals during the streak.

Purdue is off to a 17-4 start thanks to perhaps Painter’s best offensive team in his 12 years in charge. The Boilermakers rank in the top 37 nationally in almost every statistical category and lead the Big Ten in assists, scoring margin, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers per game. Purdue is shooting 49.4 percent from the field, the highest percentage for a Purdue team since the 1989-90 season.

Purdue has seven players averaging at least 6-4 points per game, including four in double-figures. Caleb Swanigan (18.8) continues to lead Purdue in scoring, while Isaac Haas (13.5), Vincent Edwards (11.8) and Carsen Edwards (10.7) all average double-digit scoring.

Away from Mackey Arena, Purdue is shooting 48.4 percent from 3-point range.

Purdue will return home Wednesday, Feb. 1, for an 8:30 p.m. ET, contest against Northwestern. Tickets are still available.

