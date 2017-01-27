Potholes being filled this weekend in I-65 construction zones

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — After a rough few weeks with potholes on Interstate 65, crews look to tackle the problem this weekend.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation will be filling potholes on I-65 South in construction zones from mile-markers 172-168, which affects traffic between the State Road 26 Exit and the State Road 38 Exit.

There will be lane restrictions, but INDOT spokeswoman Debbie Calder said they’re doing this during the overnight hours when there is less traffic.

“Anytime something is in a construction zone, it does add some challenges,” said Calder. “But they are going to do some work tonight and next week Monday night.”

The southbound lanes will be worked on during the overnight hours until Saturday at 5 a.m. During this time, crews will be filling both lanes with mix to help fill the holes on the road.

Calder said Mother Nature has made the past few weeks difficult for INDOT.

“I think this year because the temperatures warmed up so much over the last couple weeks, and we got so much rain that conditions were prime for potholes to pop up,” she explained.

One thing is for sure, drivers look forward to a less bumpy road.

“I’ve had bent rims from all the pot holes, I think two times,” said driver Linda Lawrence. “So, we really need to get them fixed.”

Driver Danielle Pearson feels the same way.

“I actually ended up with a flat tire one day, I’m not sure if it was from a nail or a pothole,” said Pearson. “But filling potholes, I’m really glad that it is happening.”

