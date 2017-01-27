Tippecanoe County hopes to work out deal with Almost Home

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennel operators have announced they are looking to retire in the next five years, which would leave dozens of strays found in Tippecanoe County with nowhere to go.

Now, county commissioners are turning to Almost Home Humane Society – asking if they would take over the role. News 18 takes a look at what the future plan could look like.

“For a number of years, we have been under contract with Crystal Creek Kennels,” said Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tracy Brown.

But a contract between Tippecanoe County and the business could be coming to an end in a couple of years.

“The operators have made it very clear that they’re not going to be in business forever,” Brown said. “And that it would be prudent for us to start looking for other options for the placement of those stray cats and dogs.”

Brown said currently, Animal Control – which runs through the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office – is responsible for picking up any stray or injured animals in the county. Since 2007, Crystal Creek then takes in those animals.

“We have a contract with them, for just over $6,000 a month, to provide that service,” Brown said.

But that service is in jeopardy down the road, when Crystal Creek’s operators retire. The county is now turning to Almost Home Humane Society.

“Do you have a plan for expansion? Brown asked Almost Home. “If we give you our numbers, can you take that into consideration?”

Almost Home’s executive director Stacy Rogers said, “It would really depend on the circumstances.”

She said it’s something they’re considering, but it’s years away. Right now, Almost Home only shelters animals found in Lafayette.

“We have been discussing if we need an adoption center or just an expansion here,” Rogers said. “Cause right now we’re even out of space for the majority of the year for cats.”

But there are some things to consider.

“We’ve raised our life-saving rate to a no kill level,” said Rogers. “So now we want to look at what else we can do to help animals, but also keep our life release up that high.”

Rogers said she’s meeting with a consulting firm next month to discuss Almost Home’s future.

