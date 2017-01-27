Uber ride-hailing app debuts in Indiana’s 3rd-largest city

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The popular smartphone ride-hailing service Uber is now available in Evansville.

The Evansville Courier and Press reports seven other cities in Indiana had Uber before Evansville even though Evansville is Indiana’s third-largest city.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was the first customer in the city. He used the smartphone app to get a short ride to his office and then took an Uber ride to lunch later Wednesday.

Winnecke called it a “milestone” for Evansville and said the debut means residents now have access to “alternative income streams.”

Marco McCottry is general manager of Uber in Indiana and Illinois. McCottry said Uber has been “overwhelmed with support and enthusiasm” and hundreds of local residents have signed up to drive.

