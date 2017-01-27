Up to $5,000 reward offered after suspicious fire destroys grandstands at Vermillion Co. Fairgrounds

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI/WLFI) – A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed the grandstands at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds.

All that is left is a pile of rubble after the fire burnt the oldest wooden grandstands in Indiana to the ground.

Fire crews were called to the fairgrounds Thursday evening before 8:30 p.m. The fairgrounds are located just off of State Road 63 in northern Vermillion County.

Officials have not released a cause at this time, but they do report it is suspicious as there was no electricity connected to the grandstands.

News 18’s sister station, WTHI-TV, reports The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene Friday taking pictures and sifting through debris searching for a cause.



Wind gusts did create some extra concerns early Thursday evening and crews spent several hours on scene. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

News 18 will have more on this story coming up later online at WLFI.com.

