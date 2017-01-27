Upcoming job fair specializes in manufacturing field

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 100 jobs in manufacturing will be featured at the ResourceMFG job fair on Saturday.

ResourceMFG staff support Jade Warren and business development manager Jay Dawson appeared on News 18 This Morning to preview Saturday’s job fair.

“We’re a manufacturing workforce specialist,” explained Warren. “We work with several clients around [the] Lafayette, Frankfort, Monon and Crawfordsville area.”

Dawson said entry-level positions and high-skilled positions. Jobs range from fork lift, to warehouse, to welding.

Warren recommended to dress business casual, bring two forms of identification and a resume if you have one.

The ResourceMFG job fair is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at ResourceMFG. That’s located at 1515 Union St. in Lafayette. For more information, call 765-774-5627 or find more online here.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...