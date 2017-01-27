Wabash students react to St. Joe’s announcement

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Following a major announcement earlier this week, the future is uncertain for St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. News 18 caught up with students and staff at Wabash College in Montgomery County to get their opinion on the announcement.

For many, this was the first they heard of the news. But that didn’t stop them from sympathizing with students at the college, just a bit bigger than their own.

“You expect four years, and graduate and you get a job,” said Wabash College student Alex Dague. “You don’t really expect a college to shut down.”

On Wednesday, St. Joseph’s College president Robert Pastoor released a message to the college community.

Pastoor said in order to keep doors open, the school needs $100 million, with a commitment of at least $20 million by June 1.

In November, the Indiana Higher Learning Commission put the school on probation.

After learning of the news, some Wabash College students and staff said they’re in disbelief.

“It’s pretty disappointing coming from a liberal arts small college,” added Dague. “You understand that they focus on their students. Now that they’re potentially having to shut down, it just kind of takes away from that student factor.”

Wabash College staff member Richard Paige said, “You just feel bad for the students first and foremost, but certainly for the administration, and the faculty and the support staff that are headed into a bit of the unknown right now as things sort of sort themselves out.”

News 18 asked the Wabash College students to put themselves in the shoes of those currently attending St. Joe’s.

“I would definitely feel panicked because I’ve already committed two years here, and I feel like I’m already committed to such a good place. So to hear something like that, that would be devastating to say the least,” said Wabash College student Darden Schurg.

Along with building an education, many have built relationships.

“Even with the professors here, I’ve established relationships with them,” said Wabash College student Frank Russel. “I’ve had discussions with them, and they’ve gotten to know me pretty well, and they’re probably some of the best professors I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Paige said, “We care about them and we’re ready to do everything possible to make sure they’re successful. That’s what we’ve tried to do for as long as we’ve been here and, hopefully, we’ll be able to continue that a long, long time into the future.”

But the overall feeling – they’re hoping for the best for those up north.

“I really just feel bad for those guys,” said Paige. “I hope they get through this.”

The St. Joseph’s College Board of Trustees will meet on Feb 2 and Feb. 3 to discuss the future of the college.

