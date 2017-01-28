Carroll Co. holds smoke detector blitz

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to a fatal fire in Flora, Red Cross volunteers and Carroll County firefighters came together for a smoke detector blitz.

On Saturday, groups across the city went door to door and asked to check resident’s smoke detectors.

If the detector was old or needed to be replaced, an installation team installed a new one free of charge.

The volunteers also went over plans on how people can escape their home if their alarm goes off.

Red Cross representative Britton Riley said you have as little as two minutes to escape your home if it is on fire.

“The program has actually saved more than 150 lives across the nation,” said Riley. “We’re actually very proud to report that in the state of Indiana, the campaign has saved 10 lives at this point in time.”

The blitz is only available for residents of Carroll County and will continue in other cities throughout the year.

