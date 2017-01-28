Daniels comments on Purdue’s retirement incentive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is offering its faculty a one-time incentive for retirement.

The plan is being offered to tenured and clinical/professional faculty who are at least 60 years old with 10 or more years of benefits-eligible service by June 30 of this year.

Faculty from the West Lafayette campus and Purdue Polytechnic Institute Statewide are eligible to apply.

The voluntary program is jointly funded by the provost’s office and the colleges.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the idea is to give deans more flexibility to shift resources to meet specific demands within their departments.

“Depending who asks for this program, it will give the deans a little more opportunity to rebalance and to move faculty or to put new faculty into areas of high need.”

Five hundred forty-three tenured faculty and 17 clinical faculty will be eligible to apply for the incentive.

Deans will have the option to approve or deny applications based on college criteria and resources available.

Retirements will be effective May 14 for academic-year faculty and June 30 for fiscal-year faculty.

