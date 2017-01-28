Downtown Lafayette hosts feature film premiere

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — When you think of a movie premiere, Lafayette might not be the first city that comes to your mind. But the city’s downtown played host to the first public screening of a feature film.

“The Things We’ve Seen” premiered at the Lafayette Theater Saturday night.

The movie is about a boy and his search for his fugitive father in a town struggling to survive.

It was shot primarily in Crown Point, and stars actors from the Lafayette area, including McCutcheon graduate Jarrett Maier.

Those involved with the film thought of several locations to premiere their film, but Lafayette was the perfect place.

“Thank you so much Lafayette,” said Maier. “The reason why we brought [the premier] here is the support behind [Lafayette]. I want to represent my city and show people, with hard work and passion, you can go a lot of places and accomplish a lot. I’m very happy to represent my city.”

“It speaks a lot to the support that the community can throw behind talented individuals,” said the film’s writer and director Tre Manchester. “It’s really great. Everybody says the cliché line, ‘You can come out and support the arts,’ but it’s true. When you actually see people fill a theater, that’s a great thing. Especially with how much is invested into making a movie.”

“The Things We’ve Seen” is an official selection for the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival.

