Four charged with West Lafayette break-in, robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four people are charged after police say they broke into a West Lafayette apartment to steal money and marijuana.

It happened in the 200 block of Salisbury Street on January 17th. The victim says he woke up after someone kicked in his door.

He says he found a masked man going through his desk and fought him off. Others with the masked man also fled.

The victim told police they got away with cash and a marijuana grinder.

Police later found a man wearing similar clothes, matching the description walking on River Road. He had a bandana, cash and a marijuana grinder.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Aaron Rivera of West Lafayette. Police were then able to identify the three other people they believe were involved: Aaron Hearn, Brett Matz, and Demarkus Duncan.

According to court documents, all three told police Rivera knew the victim had cash and marijuana, and they all agreed to take it.

Duncan told police he injured his foot running away after the victim chased them out. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a possibly broken ankle.

All four face charges of burglary, robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery.

