High school scoreboard for Jan. 28

Sports 18 Reporters Published:
photo credit: CPHS Basketball Twitter
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 28.

Boys Basketball

Benton Central def. Fountain Central, 47-44

Harrison def. Southmont, 96-70

Frankfort def. West Lafayette, 77-56

McCutcheon def. Danville, 73-39

Hoosier Heartland Conference Tournament

Clinton Prairie def. Tri-County, 59-55 (Championship Game)

Rossville def. Sheridan, 92-52 (3rd Place)

Eastern def. Clinton Central, 55-49 (5th Place)

Carroll def. Taylor, 64-44 (7th Place)

Tri-Central def. Frontier, 54-47 (9th Place)

 

 