High school scoreboard for Jan. 28

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 28.
Boys Basketball
Benton Central def. Fountain Central, 47-44
Harrison def. Southmont, 96-70
Frankfort def. West Lafayette, 77-56
McCutcheon def. Danville, 73-39
Hoosier Heartland Conference Tournament
Clinton Prairie def. Tri-County, 59-55 (Championship Game)
Rossville def. Sheridan, 92-52 (3rd Place)
Eastern def. Clinton Central, 55-49 (5th Place)
Carroll def. Taylor, 64-44 (7th Place)
Tri-Central def. Frontier, 54-47 (9th Place)