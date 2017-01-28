IDHS: Flora fire that killed 4 young girls intentionally set

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A house fire that claimed the lives of four young sisters in Carroll County last year has been ruled intentionally set by investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the public information officer with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Nov. 21 fire was “determined to be incendiary.” Accelerants were found in numerous spots of the home.

No suspects have been named at this time, and investigators with IDHS, the Flora Fire Department and Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the ISP Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The fire took the lives of 11-year-old Keyanna Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Kionnie Welch. The coroner ruled that all four girls died of smoke inhalation.

The home was made for a single family but was separated into two units. The fire was set in the unit where the four girls and their mom were staying. A woman was in the other unit at the time of the fire but escaped.

Batteries were not found in the smoke detector located inside the unit where the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing and is led by the Indiana State Fire Marshal with help from other agencies.

