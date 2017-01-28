Indiana’s first lady meets with local Republicans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana’s first lady introduced herself to Republicans throughout Tippecanoe County Saturday.

Janet Holcomb was the keynote speaker during the Tippecanoe County Republican Women’s Club’s annual meeting.

After guests enjoyed brunch and conversation at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette, Holcomb spoke about her love for shooting sports and her experience running a family business.

She said she hopes to support organizations such as 4-H, Scouting and Future Farmers of America.

“I’m very supportive of those organizations and would like to continue supporting them in some way as first lady,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb also said she will be rooting for Purdue when the men’s basketball team plays Indiana University at home on Feb. 9.

