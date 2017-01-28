Klondike Middle School hosts statewide robotics competition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Building robots is a skill that takes a lot of practice and patience, and 30 teams got a chance to test their hard work Saturday.

Nineteen elementary schools and 11 middle schools from all over the state competed for the highest number of points at Klondike Elementary School.

The program has expanded with help from a grant program created by former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Students who participated said it was a lot of work at times but at the end of the day, it all comes down to having fun.

“It’s fun,” said Mintonye Elementary School student and participant Macey Johnston. “It’s fun being around other people that are creative.”

“In all of my years, this is the most fun I have ever had,” first-year mentor Michael Hoover said. “I was never the jock or the dude doing all the sports. I just really fit in with robotics. I’ve made a lot of new friends. It’s just so much fun. These kids out here have the chance to experience the same thing I got to experience when I was little.”

Klondike handed out seven awards for the competitors, including an overall excellence award for both elementary and middle schools.

Organizers said they hope to hold more events like this in the future.

Lafayette Central Catholic also hosted a robotics competition Saturday.

