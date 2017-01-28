Neighbors react to development in Flora house fire investigation

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are asking the public’s help finding who is responsible for setting a house fire that killed four young sisters in Flora.

Neighbors are devastated to learn it was not an accident that took the young girls’ lives.

“It made me sick to my stomach to think about it,” said Flora resident Ernest Pitts.

That was Pitts’ reaction the day he found out four sisters had died in the fire.

Pitts lives near the home where the tragedy took place. His family is close with the girls’ mother, Gaylin Rose. Rose was inside the home the night of the fire but escaped.

“To even think about somebody doing this or even knowing makes me sick to my stomach,” Pitts said.

Todd Trent, Flora Fire Department’s assistant chief, said investigators do not know who started the fire. He said the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has started a tip line for anyone who could have more information.

“Hopefully we get a break on it,” Trent said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“We want to make sure that that individual that would be responsible for this would be prosecuted through the laws that our state sets before them,” added Trent.

Trent said there are signs in every fire showing the way it burned through the home, and it was the same for this case.

“We were able to locate the area and determine that it had some issues,” explained Trent.

According to IDHS, accelerants were found in multiple spots of the home.

Trent said people are being interviewed for the case to help gather information.

“You got four little girls gone,” said Pitts. “Money ain’t gonna bring them back. Knowing somebody could of have done this … that’s what should shock everybody.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the ISP Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.

