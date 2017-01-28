Purdue team competes in national Hyperloop contest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group at Purdue is working to create a pod that could travel nearly as fast as sound.

The university’s Hyperloop team is competing at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The team has about 160 members and 10 faculty members who designed a pod.

The Hyperloop system consists of a nearly airless tunnel that a pod is pushed through. The pod levitates in the tube using magnets.

Once the technology is mastered, Hyperloops might take commuters from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 30 minutes.

Teams have tested their pods all week with the hope of making it to the Hyperloop test track.

The winners will be announced Sunday.

Coverage of the event will begin about 5 p.m. ET Sunday. You can find updates on it here.

