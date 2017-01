INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have a new general manager.

According to the Colts, Ballard comes to the blue and white after being apart of the Kansas City Chiefs organization for the last several years.

Ballard was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 as the director of player personnel and was later promoted to director of football operations.

