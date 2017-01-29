High school students awarded for grades, community leadership

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Thanks to their hard work and dedication, money is one less thing three Tippecanoe School Corporation students have to worry about as they get ready for college.

McCutcheon High School seniors Zach Santy and Rylie Miller are recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

“It’s great. I can’t even put into words how amazing it feels,” Miller said. “I was going to be financially responsible for my college education myself.”

Now, Miller is freed of that burden. Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients receive full tuition to an Indiana college of their choice, along with a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

“That actually meant that I wouldn’t have any college debt — that I wouldn’t have to be responsible for paying that off in the future,” Santy said. “My parents wouldn’t have that burden.”

Santy said his grandmother pushed him to apply for the scholarship.

“I said, ‘That’s not really a priority. I don’t think that I could get that,'” Santy said.

But during one of his classes, Lilly board members awarded Santy with a plaque and told him he had been chosen.

“When I went home and surprised my grandma with the plaque, that was the first time that I’ve seen my grandma like cry,” Santy said. “It was really incredible.”

Carl Landskron is another recipient of the scholarship.

“For me, that was really amazing to be able to know that I was able to have college paid for,” Carl Landskron said. “I could continue doing the things I love like volunteering.”

Landskorn goes to Harrison High School and mentors different robotics teams after school, something he said is a lot of fun.

Landskron’s mother, Michele, said her son getting the scholarship was very important for the family.

“We were living basically on one income and because of that, there wasn’t a lot of extra money to save for college,” Michele Landskron said.

She told her kids not to work during the school year and focus on getting a scholarship.

“You can make more money at that than you can at McDonald’s,” Michele Landskron said.

Miller’s message for those who would like to apply for the scholarship in the future: Work hard.

“If you do get a B on some tests or a C, don’t stress over it, just study harder for the next one,” Miller said. “Make sure the extracurricular you do, you enjoy.”

Santy and Miller plan to attend Purdue University, and Landskron plans to head to Purdue or Rose-Hulman.

