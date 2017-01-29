Indiana man charged in dad’s killing to use insanity defense

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A northeast Indiana man charged with killing his father plans to use an insanity defense when he goes to trial.
Branston Secrest’s attorney has filed a notice indicating that his client will use an insanity defense because he has a significant history of mental illness.
The Journal Gazette reports a DeKalb County judge has appointed two physicians to examine the 20-year-old Secrest.
Authorities say Secrest shot his 45-year-old father, Keith Allen Secrest, 13 times in his Garrett home on Dec. 6.
Police say Secrest then took his parents’ car. He was captured in Fort Wayne following a car and foot chase.
Court records indicate that Secrest told police he shot his father because his father had accused him of stealing a dirt bike and was choking him.