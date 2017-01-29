Lafayette family displaced after hoverboard causes house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette family was displaced from their Chivalry Drive home after a hoverboard caught fire.

Before the family left their home for Indianapolis Saturday, Heather Fischer’s youngest son plugged in his hoverboard to charge.

A little while later, Fischer’s other son came home and heard what he thought were fireworks. It was actually the hoverboard. The electronic travel device’s battery had exploded, causing parts of the home to catch fire.

The fire was put out by the time firefighters arrived, but the crews still made sure the house was safe.

Fischer said the risk of the toy outweighs the fun her son had riding it.

“I’d really question to even buy one ever again. I’m not sure I would,” Fischer said.

The family will be out of the house for at least a month while the damage is surveyed and replaced.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...