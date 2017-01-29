Lafayette water and sewage customers get misleading notice from city

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some Lafayette water and sewage customers are getting disconnect notices in the mail even though they may have paid their bills.

The city changed its billing software in November.

Some customers who use the online auto-pay option didn’t update their banking information on the city’s website.

City controller Mike Jones said reminders to do so were sent out with monthly bills, but about 30 customers mistakenly received the disconnect notices.

Jones said if you thought you paid your bill using auto-pay and got a notice, don’t panic. Just call the utility office.

“[They are] definitely not in trouble,” Jones said. “If it went out by error and you thought you were paying, just contact the office. We’ll walk through the process and make sure and all of that is covered.”

Jones said the software updates needed to be done.

The system was last updated more than 20 years ago.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...