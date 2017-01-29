Mitch Daniels weighs in on President Trump’s education pick

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While Purdue President Mitch Daniels may not agree with President Trump’s travel ban, he said Trump’s pick for secretary of education deserves a chance.

Daniels discussed Trump’s choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, during a nationally-televised political talk show Jan. 17. He said DeVos, a known charter school advocate, deserves to be confirmed.

Daniels spoke with News 18 about the possible education secretary Thursday. He described DeVos as a selfless person of very high character and applauds her support of charter schools.

“She’s right about charter schools, and the evidence says so,” said Daniels. “She’s right about helping low-income people have the same choice rich people do about where their kids go to school.”

Daniels said any criticism against DeVos comes from people who generally put the system ahead of children.

The Senate Education Committee is scheduled to vote on DeVos’ confirmation Tuesday morning.

