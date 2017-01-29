Purdue president: Trump’s travel ban ‘a bad idea’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue President Mitch Daniels is speaking out about Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

“The President’s order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented, and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it. If the idea is to strengthen the protection of Americans against terrorism, there are many far better ways to achieve it,” Daniels stated in a release.

Purdue University says 100 of its 40,000 students come from countries affected by the travel ban. Ten of its faculty members are also citizens of those countries.

The university is urging anyone affected by the travel ban to stay in the United States until new guidelines are issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

No students are currently known to be stranded outside of the U.S.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the impact of the travel ban may contact the Office of International Students and Scholars at 765-494-5770.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...