Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville man

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert was declared for a missing Shelbyville man early Sunday morning.

Robert Bratton, 84, was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. in Shelbyville, which is about 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bratton has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black fur hat, a lightweight khaki jacket, a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Bratton is believed to be in danger. He may be disoriented and need medical assistance.

Police believe he is driving a beige 2002 Buick Lesabre with Indiana plate RNC848.

If you have any information on Bratton, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or call 911.

