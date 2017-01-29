Smotherman to part ways with Purdue basketball program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that redshirt-junior forward Basil Smotherman is no longer a member of the Purdue basketball roster.

“There are standards and expectations that our student-athletes must follow and Basil has not met these guidelines. We have mutually agreed the best route for him is to no longer be a member of our squad,” Painter said.

Smotherman appeared in 18 games this year, averaging 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.1 minutes per game off the bench.

The Boilermakers face Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, tipping at 4:30 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.

