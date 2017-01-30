Clinton Co. Boys & Girls Club to have mortgage paid off thanks to generosity

CLINTON CO., Ind. (WLFI) – An act of generosity and a challenge to the community is paying off for the Clinton County Boys & Girls Club.

The building’s mortgage will soon be paid off.

Opening its doors to youth of all ages, the Boys & Girls Club of Clinton County serves more than 1,100 children.

Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes said the organization represents opportunity for young people.

“The Boys & Girls Club is a space in our community that’s a safe space for children to go to, to learn, to make new friends, to play basketball, to be a part of team sports,” said McBarnes.

Executive director Susie Michael said the organization will soon hit a major milestone.

The remainder of the building’s $80,000 mortgage will be paid off.

“When I became executive in 2003, the mortgage was actually $250,000. And so we’ve come a long way and to have this finally gone, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Michael.

It wouldn’t have been made possible without the generosity of one community member and his challenge.

Just before Thanksgiving, 95-year-old Frankfort resident Chuck Galpin approached Michael with the idea of paying off the debt.

Pledging $40,000 himself, Galpin challenged the community to match the other half.

“I didn’t expect all this publicity about it, I just wanted to help out,” said Galpin.

Michael said it didn’t take long for community support to start pouring in with the average gift being around $400.

The goal was to have the entire mortgage paid in full by the end of January. She said it wasn’t difficult making that goal become a reality.

“Chuck has a lot of friends who he encouraged to step up to the plate and say, ‘If I’ve given $40,000, you can give a couple hundred here or there.’ So he did a lot of the asks,” Michael said.

She said the organization can now focus on providing even more for those they serve.

Galpin said he is honored to know his generosity made an impact.

“I grew up poor myself, so it’s kinda nice to help somebody,” Galpin said.

McBarnes said, “We have patriarchs and matriarchs in this community that are being very good stewards of their treasures and investing in ways that are going to bring positive progress to our community in the future.”

The Clinton County Community Foundation played a large part in the fundraising efforts, putting forth more than $18,000.

Michael said as soon as they receive the check from the foundation, the last of the mortgage will be paid off.

