Former Tippecanoe Co. deputy drops discrimination claim after reaching settlement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A former sheriff’s deputy is dropping her discrimination claim against Tippecanoe County in exchange for money.

The county reached a $17,500 settlement with Jennifer Thompson last month.

Part of the settlement requires both parties to remain silent about the deal. News 18 obtained the agreement after filing a Public Records request.

Although the specifics of Thompson’s claims are unknown, the agreement says she can no longer sue for, “light duty assignment during my pregnancy and events occurring upon my return from maternity leave.”

County attorney Doug Masson would not comment on the agreement.

In an email Masson said, “The County disputed and continues to dispute the merit of that claim. The commissioners made a business decision at the recommendation of its insurer.”

Thompson stopped working at the sheriff’s office in July 2016.

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Thompson filed her complaint on March 29, 2016, and the charge was withdrawn with benefits on Jan. 20, 2017.

As part of the agreement, Thompson is unable to apply for any employment under Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard.

