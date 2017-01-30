Frankfort Street Dept. incorporates new technology into snowplow fleet

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) – The Frankfort Street Department is using new technology on its fleet of snow trucks.

New GPS software tracks time spent on the road, speeds driven and areas of the city covered.

It also has a safety feature. Superintendent Jason Fosythe said if a truck is idling longer than 15 minutes, he gets a text with the plow’s exact location.

Fosythe thinks the software will help the department run more efficiently.

“There’s so many things that you can improve on always, and we’re looking to improve on always. But it has internal uses, and obviously an external use as well,” said Forsythe.

He said the department is in a three-year contract with Zonar and will use the technology through at least 2018.

It costs $3,300 annually.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...