Hoosier State changes over to Amtrak beginning in March

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Amtrak will take over operations of the Hoosier State passenger rail line beginning March 1.

The passenger train operates four days a week between Indianapolis and Chicago, with intermediate stops in Crawfordsville, Dyer, Lafayette and Rensselaer. Rail officials said the transition will have no affect on passengers.

Railcars, locomotives and on-board services will be supplied by Amtrak starting March 1. On-board amenities, including Wi-Fi and business class seating, will be made available in the future.

For more information, visit Amtrak’s website or call 800-USA-RAIL.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...