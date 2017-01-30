Man hospitalized after crash involving multiple semis on I-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are open again in Tippecanoe County after a wreck involving three semis blocked the highway.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Monday when Indiana State Police said a car had a flat tire in in the construction zone north of the State Road 25 Exit.

Two semis were following the car when a third semi crashed into the back of the second semi, causing a chain reaction.

The driver of the semi that caused the wreck was pinned inside his truck and later taken to IU Health Arnett with leg injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed for about two hours but have since reopened.

