Monthly classes offered for those with diabetes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A monthly class hosted by the Franciscan Healthy Living Center is offering resources to people in the Greater Lafayette community living with diabetes. The meetings are not only for patients but also for friends and family.

Amanda Crosby with Franciscan Healthy Living Center came visited News 18 at Noon to tell us more about the support groups and how people can give involved.

Once someone is diagnosed with diabetes, it’s a life-changing experience.

“Diabetes is definitely not a fun disease to live with,” Crosby said. “I mean, you have to take control of your eating habits, you’ve got to exercise, and even just relieve that stress cause that can really have a toll on blood sugars.”

She said over the course of 2017, the Franciscan Healthy Living Center will offer a series of classes over a variety of topics.

“We’re going to be talking about about nutrition, how to reduce stress, how to make exercise fun [and] Gizmos and Gadgets – the different ways to help manage your blood sugars and your diabetes,” said Crosby.

The classes meet the on the second Tuesday of every month, from 4-5 p.m. The first class takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“So, Valentine’s Day, you know, it’s all about love! So, we’re going to be talking about exercise for healthy hearts,” Crosby said. “And with that, we’re going to make exercise fun. It’s not something we want you to dread, so we’re going to be dancing, [having] a lot of fun. And anyone who comes will go home with a resistance band.”

Crosby said registration is always encouraged. If you are interested in attending a class, please call the Franciscan Healthy Living Center at 765-428-5850.

Classes take place at the Lafayette Heart Institute, 1116 N. 16th St., in Lafayette.

Topics for each session:

Feb. 14: “Exercise for Healthy Hearts” – Dance your way to new health and get a free resistance band.

March 14: “Simple Meal Planning” – Working with the plate method.

April 11: “What’s the Latest?” – Come explore new medications and insulin devices to help manage Diabetes.

May 9: “Recipe Makeover” – Bring your favorite recipe and learn healthy recipe substitutions.

June 13: “Stretching Your Dollars” – Learn resources available to help manage the cost of Diabetes care.

July 11: “Virtual Grocery Tour” – Come learn how to fill your grocery cart with healthy foods.

Aug. 8: “Dining on a Dime” – Come explore recipes and tips to stretch your dollar.

Sept. 12: “Why didn’t I think of that?” – Explore gizmos and gadgets that help make living with Diabetes easier!

Oct. 10: “Recharge Before the Holidays” – Explore ways to melt away stress during holidays.

Nov. 14: “Pinterest Party” – Learn healthy holiday cooking and create a homemade gift.

For more information, visit the Franciscan Health website.

