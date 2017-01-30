Plans to ratify wind farm ordinance move forward in Clinton Co.

CLINTON CO., Ind. (WLFI) – Clinton County leaders are moving forward with plans to ratify an updated wind farm ordinance.

The new ordinance will be stricter than the ordinance already on the books. This includes how far wind turbines must sit away from homes and how much noise they can produce.

Clinton County commissioners said they will let it go into effect without changes. If no action is taken, the ordinance will become law on Feb. 25.

By state statute, the commissioners can vote to have the APC review the ordinance again in the future.

At their next meeting, commissioners will have a temporary moratorium on wind farm plant submissions until the outcome of Indiana House Bill 1597 is learned.

The bill outlines minimum setback requirements for turbines with a public question first being required before moving forward with the process.

