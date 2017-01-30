Purdue crew will row, row, row in upcoming ‘rowathon’

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A group of Purdue students will spend Saturday, Feb. 4 rowing a 26 mile marathon at the Tippecanoe Mall as part of the Purdue Crew team’s annual rowathon.

“We’ll have about 50 rowing machines set up,” explained crew coach Dave Kucik during an appearance on News 18 This Morning.”The kids will be sitting down and getting a work out because they’ll row a 26 hour marathon. It will take them about three hours to do that.”

The rowathon is a fundraiser for Lafayette Urban Ministry’s Good Samaritan fund.

As Kucik described, the money raised will be used to help families struggling to pay “utility bills, the rent or prescription drugs.”

He added, “We hope to be able to donate around $8,000 to $9,000 to the Good Samaritan fund.”

The Purdue crew rowathon will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in front of Kohl’s at the Tippecanoe Mall. The crew will be divided into four separate shifts with around 35 rowers on machines.

