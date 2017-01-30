Purdue students use 3-D printer in hopes of increasing space travel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One startup company created by Purdue University students plans to reduce the cost to access outer space.

Tri-D Dynamics co-founder Alex Finch said a 3-D printer and other manufacturing techniques can create rocket engines.

“When you’re looking at rockets that, you know, can range $10 million, $70 million, $400 million in some cases, it can get pretty expensive” said Finch.

The engine is one of the most complex and costly components of a rocket. The plan is to reduce the cost by up to 40 percent.

“To help accelerate the advancement of a lot of new rockets,” said Finch.

Now, the focus is on building for companies launching smaller satellites into orbit. The goal is to see their 3-D printed engines help launch rockets up to twice a week.

Tri-D Dynamics engineer Eric Thurston said the materials used are strong and have a lot of tolerance for heat.

“We work with different powder, metal powder manufacturers who can give us the materials that we can then take to 3-D printing companies,” said Thurston

A traditional rocket engine can take months to make, but engines can be printed from start to finish in a few days.

Thurston said, “Hopefully, the entire manufacturing process — we can shrink that down to a matter of two weeks.”

Finch said they had a launch using one of their engines last May.

“To our knowledge, the highest launched 3-D printed rocket engine that’s ever been done so far,” Finch said.

He said Purdue is the best school in the world to learn about rocket engines.

“We’ve learned from some great professors here, there’s a great alumni base at Purdue within the aerospace industry that’s helped us to improve our chances of having a successful business, as well as gaining the credibility from going to a prestigious school like this,” Finch said.

One of their engines is being tested by NASA. Finch said it’s a great feeling having NASA’s support.

“As well as giving us financial support, it has been really meaningful and it shows us that there’s a big interest in this industry for the technology itself,” said Finch.

The team is looking to add more employees and advisers.

“As well as, you know, funding from interested angels or venture capitalist within the area or another part of the nation that wants to see a space economy advance,” said Finch.

The goal is to have their 3-D printed engines help launch rockets into space within the next two years.

