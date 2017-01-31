15-minute I-70 closure set for western Indiana Wednesday

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — All traffic on Interstate 70 in western Indiana is scheduled to come to a brief standstill Wednesday night.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says all eastbound and westbound traffic near the U.S. 231 interchange will be stopped for approximately 15 minutes after 9 p.m., weather permitting. It says a communications company will be removing a phone line over the interstate. Indiana State Police will assist with traffic control.

The location is about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

INDOT says motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at http://www.indot.carsprogram.org or by calling 800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

