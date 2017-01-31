Bereaved families invited to join the BRIDGe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – For many, grief is a personal journey. But that journey can be made easier with the support of a group of people. The BRIDGe is a support group for bereaved families.

“The BRIDGe is actually an acronym for by remembering I develop and grow,” explained Stephanie Guinn, bereavement and volunteer program supervisor for Guardian Angel Hospice. “It’s for families that have had a significant death, loss. Grief is very unique to the individual, so families sometimes have a difficult time relating to each other.”

Guinn said the loss can be recent, months ago or years ago.

BRIDGe groups meet every other Tuesday, Feb. 7-May 16, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School.

“This program is designed to help them connect and understand each other as well as connecting with other bereaved families,” said Guinn.

Each session starts with a complimentary meal, followed by meetings with people divided into groups by age, with a children’s group, a preteen group, a teen group, and a group for parents and caregivers.

For more information about the BRIDGe, call Guardian Angel Hospice at 800-338-4043.

