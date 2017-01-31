Following St. Joseph’s College announcement, nursing students get clearer picture on future

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The future of St. Joseph’s College remains up in the air, as the school struggles with a dire financial situation.

For the past 13 years, the Rensselaer-based college has collaborated with St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Lafayette. This has left many wondering what the future holds for the program.

Opening its door in 1897, St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing plays an important role in the Lafayette community.

“We have been educating nurses a long, long time. Obviously, a critical need in this community and surrounding communities,” Franciscan Health Vice President of Marketing Lisa Decker said.

In 2004, the Indiana State Board of Nursing gave the go-ahead for a collaborative program between St. Joseph’s College and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing.

Students spend their freshman year studying at the Rensselaer-based college and finish their education in Lafayette. Upon completion, students receive a bachelor’s degree from St. Joe’s and a diploma in nursing from St. E.

Decker said right now, 164 students are enrolled in the program and many are left wondering what lies ahead.

“We’ve worked with them, we’ve talked with them numerous times through our administration trying to help in any way that we can to support them,” she said.

Decker said regardless of St. Joe’s future, the nursing program at St. E will continue moving forward.

She said the school is assuring students their education is not in jeopardy.

“We’ve had open forums with our director of our nursing school, and the students feel very confident as we do that we’re going to find a partner that’s going to be able to fill that bachelor’s degree,” said Decker.

She said if the need arises to partner with another institution, St. E will work to make sure credits will be transferred.

Those who already completed the program will not be impacted.

“We’re looking at our options and that takes some time to talk to other organizations to partner with us … if St. Joes is not successful in shoring up their financial situation,” Decker said.

She said patience is critical right now.

“We’re ready to react in any way that we need to,” said Decker. “Should we continue our partnership with St. Joe, that’s terrific and if not, we know we have some really great options for our students.”

Decker adds that there are plans to move forward with a $10 million investment for a new school of nursing at St. Elizabeth’s Central campus.

