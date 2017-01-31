Former hotel’s days are numbered

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Battle Ground town council is ready to take matters into its own hands to demolish the former Days Inn hotel.

In October, a judge ordered the neglected building taken down by the owner within 60 days. It’s now been more than 90 days and the building is still standing.

Battle Ground Town Council President Steven Egly said the next step is to now put the property into receivership. This means taking the property away from the owner, hire a company to tear the building down and charge the owner with demolition costs.

Egly said forcing the owner’s hand is not the best-case scenario.

“It’s frustrating, yet, if it gets the building on the ground and that’s the step that we have to take, then we’re glad to see it happen,” Egly said. “We would prefer that the owner had been more compliant and abide by the judge’s order. The order kind of sets the whole thing in motion.”

Egly hopes the building is down by the end of the year.

