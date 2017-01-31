Future of the former Magnetation plant finally settled

REYNOLDS, Ind. (WLFI) — After months of uncertainty, the former Magnetation plant has a new owner. News 18 reports on the sale and one town board member’s hope for the future

Reynolds Town Board Vice President Michael Miller said, “Open it up, the sooner the better.”

He is glad to hear the former Magnetation plant has a new owner.

“That is good news, that is real good news,” Miller said.

On Monday, ERP Iron Ore owner Tom Clarke took over ownership of the pellet plant. Miller hopes the start of production will pick up business around town.

“The gas station’s always busy when Magnetation was up and running,” Clarke said.

He hopes the 165 people who lost their jobs, when the plant closed last October, can return to work.

“There was people that I know of that had husband and wife out there working together or out there at that plant,” Miller said, “You take away both incomes and that’s really kind of hard to survive.”

Clarke was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday. But when News 18 spoke with him last month, he said he planned to hire as many as 200 people.

“That would be really awesome for this area, for the economy, the people here in town, around the town, that would be fantastic,” Miller said.

The next step for the town board will be helping set up the plant’s sewage and water service.

“And I guess we’re supposed to sit down and have a meeting about that sometime,” Miller said.

He hopes to have good open channel of communication between the board and the new owner.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...