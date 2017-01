INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis may soon get a Major League Soccer team.

24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun has learned that Indy Eleven is expected to submit bid to become an MLS expansion franchise.

The league announced in Dec. it was looking to expand by four teams.

The team is expected to submit the bid sometime Tuesday.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

