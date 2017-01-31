IPFW mastodon bones headed to University of Michigan for research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A team of researchers and professors from the University of Michigan came to pick up the bones of a mastodon skeleton Monday from the IPFW campus.

Dr. Daniel Fisher, professor of paleontology and Director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan collected the bones of the mastodon skeleton, which was the impetus for the university’s mascot. Fisher first became interested in the skeleton last fall, while delivering a lecture on campus due to its considerable research interests, according to a press release from IPFW.

While the bones are at the University of Michigan, they will be documented with 3D scanning. The mastodon’s growth will be recorded and a scientific report will be prepared describing the specimen, the press release said.

Facts about the skeleton are listed below.

The skeleton was collected in the 1960s by students under the direction of the late Dr. Jack Sunderman of the IPFW department of Geosciences.

Because the specimen is a female, there are some who joke we should no longer refer to the skeleton as Don but as Donna.

It is believed that the mastodon was selected over the mustang as IPFW’s mascot during a student body vote, with the mastodon winning through ballot-stuffing by then-members of student government; one of whom became a professor of sociology for the university and the other a United States Congressman.

For more information, visit IPFW Why the Mastodon.

