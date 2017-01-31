Lafayette Fire Department hopes new tip line cuts down on crime

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette Fire Department hopes a new resource will fight against arson cases in the city.

The fire department says a new tip line will be used to gather information from the community.

In the past couple of years, Fire Chief Richard Doyle said arson cases have been linked to specific areas — including a rash of cases along Wabash Avenue.

Doyle said the department has plans to canvas neighborhoods around the city this spring, letting people know about the tip line. He’s hopeful it will serve a valuable purpose.

“This has just been a great opportunity for us to take advantage of this technology and for our citizens to feel comfortable to call in, especially if they want to do it anonymously and give us a tip that could lead to us solving a problem like that,” said Doyle.

Anybody can call the tip line anonymously to report information. That number is 765-807-1610.

