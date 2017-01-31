LSC leaders working to fund $98 million in renovation projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Work is underway to fund renovations totaling $98 million within the Lafayette School Corporation.

In a special meeting Monday night, the board started the bonding process for renovations at Tecumseh Junior High, Jefferson High School and a new building for Glen Acres Elementary School.

Superintendent Les Huddle said even though it just seems like paperwork, it’s exciting to see progress on these large projects.

“I think the reality is going to hit probably around May when you start to see a lot of dirt and things move over Tecumseh and Jeff High. So, as soon as the weather breaks, we’re going to see that reality begin and that’s going to be real exciting,” said Huddle.

Huddle said there will be a lot of dirt moving for a number of years. All these projects are set to be complete by 2021.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...