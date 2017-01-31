Purdue ready for top-25 showdown with Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 23-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team returns to Mackey Arena on Wednesday for its only home game in a 24-day span, when it hosts No. 25-ranked Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.

The game is designated as Purdue’s “Hammer Down Cancer” Game and Purdue is sponsoring a “Hammer Down Cancer” car smash prior to the game with proceeds going to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research. Located outside the student entrance of Mackey Arena near the corner of Tower Dr. and John R. Wooden Drive, fans can donate $5 to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research and will receive 5 swings at a car. All proceeds from the car smash will go to cancer research being done right here on campus at the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

In addition, Purdue will wear “volt” color accessories Wednesday, in honor of the Purdue Center for Cancer Research. The center uses the color to honor cancer survivors and is inclusive of all types of cancer.

Purdue enters the game with a 17-5 overall mark and a 6-3 record in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in scoring offense, scoring margin, assists, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made per game. Purdue is sizzling from beyond the arc, connecting on 25 3-pointers over the last two games and shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range over the last four contests.

Northwestern is the talk of the college basketball world, having won six straight games and ranked in the nation’s top 25 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Purdue will return to the road Saturday for another key Big Ten showdown at No. 17-ranked Maryland. Tip is scheduled for noon and will be televised by ESPN.

