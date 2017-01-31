Purdue Senate rethinks student course evaluations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Senate is in discussion about changing professor evaluations.

Since 1997, students have been evaluating teachers in course evaluations by first responding to, “I would rate this instructor as” and “I would rate this course as.”

But now, some faculty members are saying this is not an accurate way to decide if a professor gets tenure or a promotion. They also say it’s not an accurate way to measure student achievement.

Some Senate members have proposed to make those two questions an option to answer on the course evaluations, instead of a requirement.

Senate Member Linda Prokopy said the two questions are based on bias.

“On average, female professors had a half point lower score on a 5 point scale, which is a very significant decrease,” said Prokopy. “And I don’t think it’s true that female professors are that much worse or even any worse than male professors.”

The Office of the Provost will present possible alternatives to course evaluations by January 2019.

