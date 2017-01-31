Purdue women host No. 3 Maryland on Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – Purdue women’s basketball plays host to its highest-ranked opponent of the season Thursday, welcoming third-ranked Maryland to Mackey Arena for an 8 p.m. ET tip, live on the Big Ten Network. The game will be the 25th time the Boilermakers have squared off with a top-five opponent in Mackey Arena, looking to play giant-killer for the 13th time.

Purdue’s first top-five victory in Mackey Arena came on Nov. 26, 1988, when the unranked Boilermakers toppled No. 3 Texas 76-71. Behind 22 points and five assists from MaChelle Joseph and 17 points and seven rebounds from Joy Holmes, Purdue took down the Longhorns in the championship game of the Boilermaker Classic. The Old Gold & Black went on to advance to its first NCAA Tournament that season, finishing at 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers have notched four top-five wins under head coach Sharon Versyp: defeating No. 5 Ohio State in the 2007 Big Ten Tournament 64-52, topping No. 4 Texas in 2009, 66-55, taking down fourth-ranked Ohio State in 2010, 63-61, and knocking off No. 4 Texas A&M in 2011, 60-51. Purdue’s last win over the No. 3 team in the nation was a big one as the Boilermakers took down third-ranked Louisiana Tech in the 1999 NCAA Final Four on their way to the national title.

Thursday is Fan Appreciation Night, and we’ll honor the Mackey Arena faithful with $3 lower-bowl reserved seating and $1 lower value tickets. In addition, we’ll also honor the men and women who’ve served the U.S. Armed Forces with $2 lower-bowl reserved seating tickets. For all questions regarding tickets to the game please call 1-800-49-SPORT.

