Small plane makes emergency landing on US 31 near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has taken off again after making an emergency landing on U.S. 31 just south of Kokomo.

Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell said the plane had taken off from the Indianapolis suburb of Brownsburg and experienced a mechanical problem, forcing the landing in the southbound lanes around noon Tuesday.

A mechanic from the Kokomo Municipal Airport went to the scene to make repairs. The plane then took off from U.S. 31 sometime after 1 p.m.

Howard County Emergency Management Director Janice Hart says no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Other details were not available.

