Statewide nonprofit establishes Lafayette Chapter to help those with addiction

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Most people know it is hard to battle addictions, especially substance abuse addictions. But there is help available, even if you don’t think you can afford it.

A nonprofit group, which started a few years ago in East Central Indiana, has grown to more than a dozen locations across the state, including one in Greater Lafayette. A Better Life Brianna’s Hope founder, Randy Davis, and Lafayette Chapter team leader, Donna Zoss, joined us on News 18 at Noon on Tuesday to tell us more about the group and the services it offers.

Davis said the name and the program derive from a 25-year-old woman from Jay County, Indiana, named Brianna.

“She had a well-known and almost publicized issue with heroin,” Davis explained. “She went missing for like 10 weeks. Her body was found in an abandoned cemetery.”

He said it was during that time, people in the Jay County area came to recognize the need for these programs and the lack of resources in the area.

Zoss said she went and visited Davis’ chapter to experience it firsthand, and she thought it seemed like a really good fit for Lafayette.

“[It’s] a new way to find some support for the individuals that are struggling with addiction issues,” she said.

For Zoss, the issue is all too personal. She lost her youngest son, Michael, to an overdose in 2011.

“He had been battling substance abuse for several years before that. … It’s a way to take our experience with our son, which I view as a tragedy, and try to make it into something positive. No other family, hopefully, has to go through all the pain and suffering that we went through, and what my son went through.”

Davis said support groups and other resources, such as rehabilitation programs, are available at each chapter.

“We’ve sent nearly 300 to some sort of rehab, including detox [and follow-up care],” Davis said.

The ABLBH Lafayette Chapter will hold an open house Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 615 N. 22nd St., in Lafayette.

For more information on the nonprofit group, visit the ABLBH website. For questions concerning the Lafayette Chapter, please email ablbh.lafayette@gmail.com.

